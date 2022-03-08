Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,040 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

