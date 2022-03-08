Millennium Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,857,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,432,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 481,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 619,644 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.