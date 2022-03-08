Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,382 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Immutep worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Immutep by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. Immutep Limited has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immutep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

