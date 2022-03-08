Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.63 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

