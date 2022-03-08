Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $653.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

