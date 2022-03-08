Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Mistras Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

