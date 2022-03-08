Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MFON traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,963. Mobivity has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.
About Mobivity
