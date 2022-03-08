Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MFON traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,963. Mobivity has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

