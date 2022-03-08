Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.27 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 579,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

