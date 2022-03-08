Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.15

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 24189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.
MONDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.
OTCMKTS:MONDY)
Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondi (MONDY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.