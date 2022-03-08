Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.15

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 24189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.