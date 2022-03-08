MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $770,432.76 and $2,028.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00102477 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,320,500 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

