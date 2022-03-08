MONK Market Capitalization Tops $2.19 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $8,837.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004009 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 174.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

