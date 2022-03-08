Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

