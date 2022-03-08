Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $278,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,684 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

