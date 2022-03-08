Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $522,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,997 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Unilever were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

