Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
NYSE TM opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $147.99 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average is $184.01.
Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
Further Reading
