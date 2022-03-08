Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diageo were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $176.01 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $161.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.