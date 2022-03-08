Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 135 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,339.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,490.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,506.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

