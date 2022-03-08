Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 7,938 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Macerich were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 57.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,118,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 769,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,326,000 after purchasing an additional 497,849 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

