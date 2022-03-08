Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $353.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $546.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.19.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

