Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 510 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after acquiring an additional 984,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

