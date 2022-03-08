Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 560,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

