Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

