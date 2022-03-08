Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

