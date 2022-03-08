Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

