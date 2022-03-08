Morgan Stanley Acquires 285,583 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,583 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Alignment Healthcare worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 693,993 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALHC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.45%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

