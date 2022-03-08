Morgan Stanley Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Vontier worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 958.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 74.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

