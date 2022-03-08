Morgan Stanley Lowers PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $33.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PROS by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.