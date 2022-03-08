Morgan Stanley Purchases 32,608 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.50% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 133.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period.

Shares of KCE opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $110.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

