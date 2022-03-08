Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

