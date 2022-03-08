Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.79% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $159,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.37.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
