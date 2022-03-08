Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth $4,599,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000.

Get Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp alerts:

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 2,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.