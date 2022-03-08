MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 1.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 830.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock traded down $11.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.26 and its 200 day moving average is $597.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $402.20 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.