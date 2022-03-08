Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,054,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRAAY opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.