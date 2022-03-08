Myers Industries (MYE) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Myers Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Myers Industries pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Myers Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $510.37 million $36.77 million 20.59 Myers Industries Competitors $2.55 billion $161.89 million 20.41

Myers Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Myers Industries. Myers Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Myers Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myers Industries Competitors 115 655 774 36 2.46

Myers Industries presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 44.31%. Given Myers Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myers Industries’ peers have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.19% 15.58% 7.06% Myers Industries Competitors 4.85% 1.70% 4.83%

Summary

Myers Industries beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded by Louis Myers and Meyer Myers in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

