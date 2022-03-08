National Bankshares Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$45.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.18.

TSE:PKI opened at C$33.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

