National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. 25,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,198. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

