Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.
About Nautilus (Get Rating)
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
