Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.07 million, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46.
Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
