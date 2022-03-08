Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.07 million, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Navigator by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

