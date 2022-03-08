Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $2.28 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

