Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

NLST stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.47 and a beta of 1.06. Netlist has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

