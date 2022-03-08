NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $21.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.
NPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NPCE opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About NeuroPace (Get Rating)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
