New BitShares Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.31 or 0.06646778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,772.26 or 0.99876007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046556 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

