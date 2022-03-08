Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 11.1% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.01. 22,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 363,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

