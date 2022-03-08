News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. News has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

