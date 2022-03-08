Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $135.11 and a 12 month high of $190.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,269 shares of company stock worth $47,430,529. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 244,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 49,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

