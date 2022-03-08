Next Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $278.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $227.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $311.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

