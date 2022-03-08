NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

