NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.70 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Shares of NEX opened at $8.86 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

