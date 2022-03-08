NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE NFI traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.50. The company had a trading volume of 137,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.20. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$17.40 and a 12-month high of C$31.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 346,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.78 per share, with a total value of C$7,206,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,225,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,584,830.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,005 shares of company stock worth $23,513,604.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

