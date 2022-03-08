Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Announces Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock worth $382,785. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nine Energy Service stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.